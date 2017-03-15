French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 15 B&G Foods Inc
* Says CFO Thomas P. Crimmins resigned
* B&G Foods Inc - have initiated a search for a new chief financial officer - sec filing
* B&G Foods Inc - Amy Chiovari, currently our corporate controller, will serve as interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane