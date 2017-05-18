BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 BG T&A Co :
* Says all of its first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18
* Says it has raised 7 billion won in total
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer