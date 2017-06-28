BRIEF-DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand comments on FY 2017 forecast
June 29 DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:
June 28 Bgc Partners Inc
* Bgc partners updates its outlook for q2 of 2017
* Expects q2 revenues to be towards high-end of range of its previously stated guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:
LAGOS, June 29 Nigerian stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday to a one- week high as shares in the relatively liquid banking sector gained ahead of half-year earnings, traders said.