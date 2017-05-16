May 16 BGEO Group Plc
* BGEO announces proposed placing of shares in GHG
* Proposed placing of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia
Healthcare Group Plc
* Prior to this proposed placing, BGEO's wholly owned
subsidiary JSC BGEO Investments owned 64.26 pct of GHG
* Proceeds of placing will be used for general corporate
purposes
* Placing shares being offered to institutional shareholders
by way of accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched
immediately after announcement
* Investec Bank, Numis, Renaissance Securities and Jefferies
acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing
* Final number of placing shares, price for placing shares
will be agreed by BGEO and banks at close of bookbuilding
process
* Timings for close of bookbuild process are at discretion
of banks and BGEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)