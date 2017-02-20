BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 20 BGEO Group Plc:
* Final results
* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y
* 4Q16 earnings per share was GEL 2.29 ($0.87 per share/gbp 0.70 per share), down 5.4 pct y-o-y
* Q4 revenue up 15.6 percent yoy to GEL 232.5 million
* Q4 NIM flat yoy at 7.6 percent
* Book value per share was gel 57.52, up 18.0 pct y-o-y
* Total equity attributable to shareholders was gel 2,166.2mln, up 17.0 pct y-o-y
* As of Feb. 17, 2017, GEL 325.2 mln liquid assets were held at holding company level
* Cost to income ratio was 37.5 pct (35.4 pct in 4Q15 and 37.3 pct in 3Q16)
* Q4 return on average assets 2.9 percent versus 3.5 percent year ago
* Q4 return on average equity 20.1 percent versus 25.1 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
