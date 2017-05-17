BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Bgeo Group Plc
* Bgeo group - sold 9.5 million shares in georgia healthcare representing about 7.2 percent of ghg's existing ordinary issued share capital, at 330p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: