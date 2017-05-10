BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Bgeo Group Plc
* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y
* 1Q17 basic earnings per share ("EPS") was GEL 2.64 ($1.08 per share/GBP 0.87 per share), up 25.7% y-o-y
* At end of Q1, book value per share was GEL 58.0, up 15.5% y-o-y
* At Q1 end, total assets increased to GEL 12,606.5mln, up 25.1% y-o-y
* At bank business Q1 net loan book reached GEL 6,470.8mln, up 19.9% y-o-y and down 3.2% q-o-q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.