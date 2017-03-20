BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 20 BGEO Group Plc:
* BGEO group announces a sale of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Shares were sold at a price of gbp 3.60 (usd 4.45) per share - closing price per share on london stock exchange day before transaction
* Following sale, BGEO continues to hold 64.3 pct of GHG's issued share capital.
* Sale resulted in total gross proceeds of gel 9.2 million (us$3.7 million) to group
* As a result of sale, BGEO realized a gain of gel 6.1 million (us$2.4 million), which will be recorded through an increase in shareholders' equity in 1q2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.