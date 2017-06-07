June 7 BH Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on June 22

* Says total amount is 15.6 million bonus shares

* Listing date is July 14 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7dnrzo

