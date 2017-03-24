BRIEF-India's Hind Rectifiers posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago
March 24 Bharat Electronics Ltd:
* Says board approves dividend
* Says board approves dividend of 0.90 rupees per share for FY 2016-17 Source text: (bit.ly/2njYc84) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus profit 11.2 million rupees year ago