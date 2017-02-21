BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 21 Bharat Electronics Ltd:
* Says India government OFS of up to 11.2 million equity shares of co at floor price of INR 1498 per share
* Says offer represents 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago