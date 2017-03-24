Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
March 24 Bharat Forge Ltd:
* Says divestment of stake in power equipment JV with alstom
* Co has divested 23 percent of stake in power equipment JV Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2nej4fk) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)