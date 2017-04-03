US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
* Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
* Key equipment for project manufactured by bhel at its haridwar, trichy, hyderabad, bhopal, ranipet and bengaluru works
* Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - northern region
* Order for supply, erection,commissioning of boiler, turbine, generator & auxiliaries, electricals, switchyard and station controls & instrumentation Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned the 500 MW Unit-6 of NTPC Limited’s Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Plant (FGUTPP) in Uttar Pradesh. For the project located at Unchahar in Rae Bareli district of UP, BHEL was awarded the contract for the manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of Boiler, Turbine, Generator & associated auxiliaries, Electricals, Switchyard and Station Controls & Instrumentation] Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)