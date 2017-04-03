April 3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Says BHEL commissions 500 mw thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

* Key equipment for project manufactured by bhel at its haridwar, trichy, hyderabad, bhopal, ranipet and bengaluru works

* Says construction of plant was undertaken by company's power sector - northern region

* Order for supply, erection,commissioning of boiler, turbine, generator & auxiliaries, electricals, switchyard and station controls & instrumentation Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned the 500 MW Unit-6 of NTPC Limited's Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Plant (FGUTPP) in Uttar Pradesh. For the project located at Unchahar in Rae Bareli district of UP, BHEL was awarded the contract for the manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of Boiler, Turbine, Generator & associated auxiliaries, Electricals, Switchyard and Station Controls & Instrumentation]