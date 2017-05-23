May 23 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh

* Says first two units of project, commissioned earlier by BHEL, are already under commercial operation

* Says project is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation, a subsidiary company of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited Source text: [With the commissioning of the third unit of the 3x660 MW Prayagraj Super Thermal Power Project (PSTPP), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully executed the 1,980 MW coal-based supercritical thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh. The first two units of the project, commissioned earlier by BHEL, are already under commercial operation. Located in Bara tehsil in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the project is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL), a subsidiary company of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited]

