April 17 Bharat Rasayan Ltd

* Bharat Rasayan issues commercial paper of INR 200 million Source text: [Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange the Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs. 20.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Crores only) value dated 17th April, 2017, having maturity on 30th June, 2017, which have been rated CARE A1+ by a leading rating agency. The Company has appointed HDFC Bank Limited as Issuing & Paying Agent for this issuance.] Further company coverage: