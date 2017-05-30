BUZZ-IT stocks pare gains after industry body's export revenue growth forecast
** IT stocks pare earlier gains after National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) projected export revenue growth of 7 to 8 pct for FY2018
May 30 Bharat Rasayan Ltd
* March quarter net profit 121.4 million rupees versus profit 49.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1.24 billion rupees versus 987 million rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2rj90FY) Further company coverage:
