March 23 Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel adds about 1.2 million subscribers in Feb, total mobile subscriber at Feb end 270.6 mln - industry body

* Vodafone india unit adds about 792,063 subscribers in Feb, total mobile subscriber at Feb end 207.2 mln - industry body

* Idea adds about 1.2 million subscribers in Feb,total mobile subscriber at Feb end 193.3 mln - industry body

* Aircel adds 13,309 mobile subscribers in Feb, total mobile subscriber at Feb end 91.1 mln - industry body

* Telenor india unit's subscribers reduced by 986,068 in Feb, total mobile subscriber at Feb end 51.6 mln - industry body Source text: bit.ly/2nG1VNZ Further company coverage: