US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Bharti Airtel Ltd:
* Says completes secondary sale of 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to consortium of KKR & Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Says proceeds to be primarily used to pare debt
* Says deal for over 61.94 billion rupees executed at INR 325 per share
* Says on closure of deal, co's equity holding in Bharti Infratel stands at 61.7 pct and that of KKR and CPPIB at 10.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/2osDErN
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)