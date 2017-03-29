March 29 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says completed inter-se transfer of 11.32 % stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments

* Says post the transfer, Bharti Airtel will hold 50.33% while Nettle will hold 11.32% stake in Bharti Infratel

* Says consideration received amounted to about 68.06 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2o97jdi Further company coverage: