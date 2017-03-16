US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Gets members' nod for transfer of co's investment in unit Bharti Airtel International (Mauritius) to Netwrok I2I Ltd
* Says gets members' nod for issue of NCDs via pvt placement Source text - (bit.ly/2ndtzSf) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)