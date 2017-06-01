June 1 Bharti Airtel Ltd:
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals
for proposed merger with telenor india
* Says files application with national company law tribunal
for approval of scheme of merger
Source text:
[Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications
services provider, today announced that it has received the
approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),
BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
(NSE) for the proposed Scheme of merger between Airtel and
Telenor (India) Communications Private Limited ("Scheme").
Bharti Airtel further stated that Telenor India and Airtel have
today filed the joint company application before the New Delhi
Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for approval of the
proposed Scheme of merger. The merger is inter alia subject to
other statutory approvals including from the Competition
Commission of India.]
