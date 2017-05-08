May 8 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital
offerings for customers
* Airtel Payments Bank to integrate with Ola app
* Ola money to integrate with Airtel digital properties to
offer a wide range of convenient digital payment solutions to
customers
* Airtel retail points to set up special mobility assistance
zones to help customers make Ola bookings
Source text:
[Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications
services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with
Ola, India's largest and most popular mobile app for
transportation, to offer a range of exciting digital services to
customers.
Airtel and Ola, two of India's most prominent and trusted
brands, will bring together their respective platforms and reach
to co-create a comprehensive ecosystem to address India's
growing communication and mobility needs. In addition, Ola will
leverage Airtel's integrated suite of enterprise services to
power its operations, while Airtel will leverage Ola's vast
network of hundreds and thousands of driver partners]
