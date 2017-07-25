FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says June quarter consolidated EBITDA margin at 35.6 pct, down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

* June quarter India revenues down 10.0 pct; Africa revenues up 1.5 pct Y-o-Y (constant currency) on an underlying basis

* Says June - quarter consolidated mobile data revenues at INR 37.65 billion, down 16.8 pct Y-o-Y on an underlying basis

* “Pricing disruption in Indian telecom market caused by entry of new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 pct y-o-y"‍​

* Says new KYC norms impacted customer additions and consequently revenue growth in quarter in Africa

* Says consolidated net debt at 878.40 billion rupees as of June 30, 2017

* Says "mobile market remains turbulent in the current quarter as well, due to disruptive pricing by a new operator‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2tzuFHY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.