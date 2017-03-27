March 27 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat

* 250 MW lignite based thermal unit is second unit to be commissioned at Bhavnagar Energy's thermal power project Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned 250 MW unit based on eco-friendly Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) technology, using low grade coal (lignite) as the primary fuel. The 250 MW lignite based thermal unit is the second unit to be commissioned at Bhavnagar Energy Company Limited (BECL)’s 2x250 MW thermal power project, located at Padva village in Bhavnagar District of Gujarat. The first unit of the project was commissioned earlier in May, 2016. The project is based on CFBC technology – an environment friendly technology to utilize India’s large resource of low grade, high moisture lignite.) Further company coverage: