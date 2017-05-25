May 25 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Commissioned 270 MW thermal unit at Rattanindia Nasik Power's 5x270 MW thermal power project, at Sinnar in Maharashtra Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned another 270 MW thermal unit at RattanIndia Nasik Power Limited’s 5x270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra. This is the fourth unit to be commissioned at this project. Significantly, the milestone has been achieved within 35 days of commissioning of the third unit. BHEL’s scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of Steam Turbines, Generators, Boilers, associated Auxiliaries and Electricals, besides state-of-the-art Controls & Instrumentation (C&I) and Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs). The equipment for the project was supplied by various manufacturing units of BHEL located at Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Haridwar while the construction work was carried out by BHEL’s Power Sector - Western Region.) Further company coverage: