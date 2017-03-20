March 20 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved another landmark by successfully commissioning a 660 MW supercritical thermal unit in Maharashtra. This is the second supercritical unit to be commissioned at Mouda Super Thermal Power Station (STPS), located in Mouda in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. The order for setting up two coal-based thermal units of 660 MW was placed on BHEL by NTPC Ltd. Notably, this is the fourth unit to be commissioned by BHEL at Mouda, where one unit of 660 MW and two units of 500 MW supplied and executed by BHEL, are already in operation. The key equipment for the project has been manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet and Bengaluru works, while the construction of the plant was undertaken by the company's Power Sector - Western Region.