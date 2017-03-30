March 30 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Says BHEL commissions 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in karnataka

* Key equipment for project manufactured by BHEL at Haridwar, Trichy, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi and Bengaluru plants

* Says construction of plant has been undertaken by company's power sector - southern region

* Yeramarus project has been developed by Raichur Power Corp with equity participation from Karnataka Power Corp and BHEL

* Executing gas-based combined cycle power project of 370 MW capacity with fuel-efficient advanced-class gas turbine at Yelahanka Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned yet another coal-based supercritical thermal unit of 800 MW in Karnataka. This is the second unit of the 2x800 MW Yeramarus Thermal Power Station located in Raichur district of Karnataka. The first unit of this power plant was commissioned earlier by BHEL in March, 2016. BHEL continues to prove its prowess as a leading supercritical power equipment manufacturer having assimilated state-of-the-art supercritical technology, suited to Indian conditions. The Yeramarus project has been developed by Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL), a Joint Venture (JV) with equity participation from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and BHEL. BHEL’s scope of work for the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of state-of-the-art supercritical Boiler and Turbine Generators along with associated civil works and some of the Balance of Plant (BoP) packages. The key equipment for the project has been manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi and Bengaluru plants, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector - Southern Region.) Further company coverage: