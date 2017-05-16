May 16 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* Says erection and commissioning of project will be undertaken by company's power sector western region, Nagpur Further company coverage: Source text: [Against stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a prestigious order for a Steam and Power Generation Package from Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL). Valued at Rs.233 Crore, the order has been placed on BHEL for setting up the package at RFCL’s fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana. BHEL’s scope in the contract envisages design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 32.5 MW Gas Turbine, 125 TPH Heat Recovery Steam Generator, 85 TPH Utility Boiler and Balance of Plant (BoP) Package along with associated auxiliaries on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis including mandatory spares. The equipment for this package shall be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units at Hyderabad, Vizag, Bhopal, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Trichy and Chennai. The erection and commissioning of the project will be undertaken by the company’s Power Sector Western Region, Nagpur.]