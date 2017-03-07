March 7 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Says BHEL signs mou with NEERI for joint working on projects related to water and waste water treatment

* CSIR-NEERI & BHEL to generate synergies in implementing large scale projects in municipal segment by undertaking EPC projects Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), under Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an MoU for joint working on projects related to water and waste water treatment in the municipal segment, in the presence of Sh. Amitabh Mathur, Director (IS&P), BHEL and Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director, NEERI.) Further company coverage: