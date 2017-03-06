BRIEF-India's Amarjothi Spinning Mills posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 21 million rupees versus loss 11.4 million rupees year ago
March 6 BHS Tabletop AG:
* FY sales rose by 6.0 percent to 121 million euros ($128.74 million)
* FY EBIT rose by 3.6 percent to 5.7 million euros
* FY net profit for the year amounted to 3.6 million euros(previous year: 0.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Kenkichi Kuze as new chairman of the board