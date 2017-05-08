BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Company unit acquires full ownership of jack up rigs
* Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Bhushan Steel Ltd
* Bhushan Steel Ltd clarifies on news item "bhushan steel maybe brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from german bank; due diligence underway."
* Says co is in discussion with banks for arriving long term solutions for debt but nothing finalised so far
* Says no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing Source text - (bit.ly/2pqYto1) Further company coverage:
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage: