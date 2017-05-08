May 8 Bhushan Steel Ltd

* Bhushan Steel Ltd clarifies on news item "bhushan steel maybe brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from german bank; due diligence underway."

* Says co is in discussion with banks for arriving long term solutions for debt but nothing finalised so far

* Says no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing