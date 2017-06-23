June 23 Bhushan Steel Ltd

* Bhushan Steel - lenders consortium authorised SBI to refer co to NCLT Source text: [BHUSHAN STEEL LIMITED HAS INFORMED THE EXCHANGE THAT THE LENDERS CONSORTIUM WHICH MET IN MUMBAI ON THURSDAY HAVE AUTHORISED STATE BANK OF INDIA TO REFER BHUSHAN STEEL LIMITED TO NCLT UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. ]