BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 BIALETTI INDUSTRIE SPA:
* BELIEVES THERE ARE NO RISKS TO MEET TARGETS FOR MARGINS AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION SET IN 2013-2017 BUSINESS PLAN
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 40.7 MILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT YOY
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 1.2 MILLION, IN LINE WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text: reut.rs/2pFQNhQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.