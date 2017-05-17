May 17 Bid Corporation Ltd:
* Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial
year 2017 has been positive
* Overall economy in uk is growing and sterling devaluation
brexit has increased activity levels in foodservice market
* Inflation has started to tick up which should be positive
for our uk businesses.
* To date effects of brexit haven't had any negative impact
on business.
* Bid corp - expansion into european region, both in terms
of in-country bolt- on acquisitions and strategic entry into new
geographies, will be explored
* Strategic options for uk logistics business remain under
consideration
* Further bolt-on acquisitions are being explored in
australia and new zealand to sustain growth.
