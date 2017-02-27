BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 The Bidvest Group Ltd:
* Unaudited results for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* HY HEPS increased by 4.4 pct to 510.3 cents
* HY revenue up 4.1 pct to R36.0 billion
* HY cash generated by operations up to R1.8 billion (H1 2016: R1.4 billion)
* Interim dividend declared of 227 cents per share
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)