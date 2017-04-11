BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 11 Big Lots Inc:
* CEO David Campisi's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oVq3gI) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.