* FY revenue EUR 208.1 million ($225.71 million) versus EUR 202.2 million year ago

* Confirms for 2016/2017 its target of current operating income of more than 5 pct of turnover

* Confirms its objective of current operating income of more than 7 pct for 2017/2018