New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Bigben Interactive SA:
* FY revenue EUR 208.1 million ($225.71 million) versus EUR 202.2 million year ago
* Confirms for 2016/2017 its target of current operating income of more than 5 pct of turnover
* Confirms its objective of current operating income of more than 7 pct for 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.