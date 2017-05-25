May 25 Biglari Holdings Inc
* Biglari holdings inc. To acquire pacific specialty
insurance company
* Biglari holdings inc - deal for purchase price of $299.5
million
* Deal consisting of $24 million in cash payable at closing
of transaction and $275.5 million of deferred payments
* Biglari holdings inc - pacific specialty and its
affiliated agency will operate independently of biglari
holdings' other insurance operations
* Biglari holdings inc- ownership change will not have an
impact on day-to-day operations
* Biglari holdings- $175.5 million is payable in cash over
10-year period, $100 million is payable by promissory note that
matures upon death of michael mcgraw
