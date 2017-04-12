New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG :
* For the full year 2017, the group expects sales between 330 million and 340 million euros
* Achieved in Q1 according to preliminary figures sales of 65.1 million euros ($69.08 million)(Q1 2016: 65.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.