July 27 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Bilia decides to buy back own shares

* Says no more than 1,250,000 shares will be repurchased.

* Says purpose of buy-backs is to optimise bilia's capital structure and, should occasion arise, to use shares as a means of payment for future acquisitions.

* The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting in April 2018