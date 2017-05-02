Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bill Barrett Corp - production sales volumes of 1.43 mmboe for Q1 were at high-end of guidance range of 1.35-1.45 mmboe
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q2 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 1.45-1.55 mmboe
* Bill Barrett Corp- Q2 capital expenditures are expected to total $65-$75 million
* Bill Barrett -undergoing semi-annual borrowing base review and expects that current borrowing base of $300 million will remain unchanged
* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly adjusted net loss Q1 of 2017 of $0.16 per diluted share
* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $50.5 million versus $29.4 million
* Bill Barrett Corp- Q2 production is expected to be weighted approximately 60% oil
* Bill Barrett Corp- anticipates that oil component of total production will increase as additional XRL wells are placed on production during 2017
* Q1 revenue view $53.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.