March 2 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 financial and operating results, provides 2017
operating guidance and establishes initial 2018 production
growth outlook of 30pct-50pct
* Q4 loss per share $0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bill Barrett Corp - initial 2018 production growth outlook
of 30pct -50pct
* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 operating plan has projected
capital expenditures of $255-$285 million and production sales
volumes of 6.0-6.5 MMBOE
* Says 2018 production sales volumes anticipated to be
30pct-50pct greater than 2017
* Says production sales volumes for Q4 of 2016 totaled 1.6
mmboe, an 8pct decrease
* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly total operating revenues $51.6
million versus $46.6 million
* Says for 2017, 6,846 barrels per day of oil is hedged at
an average wti price of $58.47 per barrel
* Says for 2017, 10,000 MMBTU/D of natural gas is hedged at
an average nwpl price of $2.96 per MMBTU
* Bill Barrett Corp says for 2018, 2,616 barrels per day of
oil is hedged at an average wti price of $55.00 per barrel and
no natural gas hedges in place
* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 capital budget will be funded
with operating cash flow and cash on hand
* Bill Barrett Corp - approximately 70-75 gross xrl wells
are expected to be drilled in ne wattenberg field of dj basin in
2017
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $60-$65 million
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 production is expected to
approximate 1.35-1.45 mmboe
