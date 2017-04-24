BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill barrett corporation announces proposed private debt offering
* Bill barrett corp - planning a private offering of $275 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Bill barrett corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of its outstanding 7.625% senior notes due 2019
* Bill barrett corp - also intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption all of its outstanding 5% convertible senior notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results