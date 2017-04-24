April 24 Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill barrett corporation announces proposed private debt offering

* Bill barrett corp - planning a private offering of $275 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Bill barrett corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of its outstanding 7.625% senior notes due 2019

* Bill barrett corp - also intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption all of its outstanding 5% convertible senior notes due 2028