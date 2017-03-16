BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Bim Birlesik Magazalar As:
* The buy-back program that was started in July 2016 is ended as of March 16
* Executive Committee Member & CFO Haluk Dortluoğlu is authorized to sell the shares which are bought within the buy-back program on the market if required
* The total number of shares bought back within the program is 1,230280 in nominal which correspond 0.4052% of the company share capital 61.1 million lira ($16.85 million) paid for the transactions in total
* The lowest and highest transaction prices per share were 46.74 lira and 52.05 lira, respectively and the average transaction price was 49.67 lira
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.