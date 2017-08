July 31 (Reuters) - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 100 PERCENT OF BIM SUISSE TO BANCA ZARATTINI & CO.

* Provisional Price of Sale Amounts to Chf 40.4 Million

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH BANCA ZARATTINI & CO