BRIEF-BinckBank H1 net attributable result drops to 15.1 million euros

July 24 (Reuters) - BinckBank NV:

* Total Income from Operating Activities 17h1 Up 4%

* Proposed Interim Dividend 17h1 Eur 0.03 Per Share

* ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 17Q2 EUR 0.11 AND 17H1 EUR 0.23

* Does Not Make Any Specific Projections for 2017

* BUYS FINTECH COMPANY PRITLE AND WILL CONTINUE THE ACTIVITIES UNDER THE LABEL ‘BINCK FORWARD’

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 14.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 75.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS BINCKBANK EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.2 MILLION YEAR AGO