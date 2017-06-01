BRIEF-Shanghai Shenda to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 1 BIO PLANET SA
* MAY REVENUE 10.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 13% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share