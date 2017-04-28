Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Bio Planet SA:
* Q1 revenue 34.1 million zlotys ($8.8 million) versus 28.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 217,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.