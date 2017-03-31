March 31 BioAmber Inc:

* BioAmber announces CFO transition

* Says Raymond J. Land appointed interim CFO

* BioAmber Inc - BioAmber intends to initiate a search for a replacement CFO

* BioAmber says entered into mutual separation agreement with Mario Saucier, in connection with departure from his role of CFO effective March 28, 2017

