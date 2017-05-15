Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage portfolio
June 20 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.
May 15 BioAmber Inc
* Bioamber announces changes to its board of directors, the appointment of a chief financial officer and the results of its annual stockholders meeting
* Says mario settino appointed cfo
* Bioamber inc - settino replaces company's current interim chief financial officer, raymond land, who will continue to serve as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 S&P Global may not wait until the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union are known before it takes action on its rating again, most likely resulting in another cut, its sovereign ratings chief told Reuters on Tuesday.